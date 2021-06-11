Advertisement

WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
Humpback whales live in all oceans around the world.
Lobster diver injured when caught in whale’s mouth