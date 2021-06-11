Advertisement

Young Williams Animal Center waiving adoption fees this weekend

The animal center said they are currently out of space and offering an adoption special to encourage people to help animals find their forever homes.
(KOLD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Young Williams Animal Center announced adoption fees will be waived for a donation of the customer’s choice beginning Friday, June 11.

The animal center said they are currently out of space and offering an adoption special to encourage people to help animals find their forever homes.

Adoption fees will be waived Friday through Sunday. Puppy and kitten adoptions are excluded from the offer.

The shelter said every pet adopted during the special receives the same perks as a regular adoption such as spay/neuter, standard vaccinations and microchip.

We are out of space. How's your place? We are having an adoption special! Come find your new dog or cat best friend...

Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence...
Cookies recalled after dairy allergen not listen on packaging