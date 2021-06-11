Young Williams Animal Center waiving adoption fees this weekend
Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Young Williams Animal Center announced adoption fees will be waived for a donation of the customer’s choice beginning Friday, June 11.
The animal center said they are currently out of space and offering an adoption special to encourage people to help animals find their forever homes.
Adoption fees will be waived Friday through Sunday. Puppy and kitten adoptions are excluded from the offer.
The shelter said every pet adopted during the special receives the same perks as a regular adoption such as spay/neuter, standard vaccinations and microchip.
