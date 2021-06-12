Advertisement

Here’s some dog park safety tips

After an alleged attack at a dog park, we share reminders of what you should keep in mind
By Erica Lunsford
Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The summer is a time where everyone can enjoy a little fun outside, including dogs!

With so many paws running around and enjoying the fresh air, it can be possible for some dogs not to get along. Dog owner Alex Pilgreen says an incident happened once between his dog Luna and another dog while visiting a dog park.

“He just kept trying to nip at her and then finally he was being a little bit more aggressive to the point where Luna started cowering and yelping a little bit,” says Alex Pilgreen.

Hoping that an incident like that doesn’t occur, Dora Taggart says she keeps an close eye on her nine-month-old pup Cash.

“When my son was small and I brought him to the park, I was always monitoring to make sure when he was playing with other kids that there was safety. So I do the same thing with my puppy. Just making sure that he’s safe and he has his leash, so I can get quick access to pull him away if a situation were to happen,” shared Taggart.

To help prevent incidents and to help keep your dogs and other families safe, here’s a list of regulations form Knox County Parks & Recreation:

  1. Dogs must be licensed, current with all shots, healthy and wearing a collar identification at all times.
  2. Dogs must be leashed upon entering and exiting. Limit 3 dogs per person.
  3. Owners must keep dogs in view and in voice control at all times.
  4. All children under the age of 12 must be closely supervised by an adult at all times. A child playing may become a natural target for dogs that are bred to herd, hunt or guard.
  5. Owners are legally responsible for their dogs and for any injuries caused by them. Owners must remove their dogs at the first sign of aggression.
  6. Dogs that are under four months old, ill, injured or in heat are not permitted.
  7. Food, beverages, smoking, skateboards, bicycles and motorized vehicles are not permitted.

You can also help to keep your dogs safe by keeping them in areas within a park according to their size. Some parks have designated areas for small dogs and for large dogs.

