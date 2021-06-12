Advertisement

Joseph Daniels found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Joe Clyde Daniels

Deliberations began Friday afternoon, and included viewing portions of Daniel’s recorded confession again.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A jury found Joseph Daniels guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Joe Clyde Daniels Saturday, WTVF News reports.

The jury also found Daniels guilty of aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence, WTVF News reports. The verdicts were announced Saturday morning.

Deliberations began Friday afternoon, and included viewing portions of Daniel’s recorded confession again. A section of the video the jury re-watched centered on Alex, Joe Clyde Daniels’ half-brother. Alex testified to witnessing Joseph beat Joe and carry his body down a street.

This according to WTVF News.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
Missing 39-year-old Knoxville woman located safe
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking more information into the 2020...
Knoxville police offering up to $50K for new information in 2020 murder

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Vols hosting ‘Big Orange Block Party’ for NCAA Super Regional
Tennessee baseball
LIVE THREAD: No. 2 Vols host LSU in Super Regional
Outdoor Plans for Sunday
Very hot Sunday with pop-up thunderstorms
Bunk beds
Bunk Beds