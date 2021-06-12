Joseph Daniels found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Joe Clyde Daniels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A jury found Joseph Daniels guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Joe Clyde Daniels Saturday, WTVF News reports.

The jury also found Daniels guilty of aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence, WTVF News reports. The verdicts were announced Saturday morning.

Deliberations began Friday afternoon, and included viewing portions of Daniel’s recorded confession again. A section of the video the jury re-watched centered on Alex, Joe Clyde Daniels’ half-brother. Alex testified to witnessing Joseph beat Joe and carry his body down a street.

This according to WTVF News.

