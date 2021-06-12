Man missing out of Cocke County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man identified as Karter Hux is missing out of the Forest Hills area of Cocke County, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office officials announced early Saturday morning.

Hux was last seen on Old Parrottsville Highway, according to officials. “As a community we must come together and pray for his finding as quickly as possible,” the announcement said.

Anyone with information about where Hux might be is asked to contact either his mother Melina Gann or the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at 423-623-3064 or 423-623-6004.

