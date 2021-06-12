Advertisement

Man missing out of Cocke County

Hux was last seen on Old Parrottsville Highway, according to officials.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man identified as Karter Hux is missing out of the Forest Hills area of Cocke County, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office officials announced early Saturday morning.

Hux was last seen on Old Parrottsville Highway, according to officials. “As a community we must come together and pray for his finding as quickly as possible,” the announcement said.

Anyone with information about where Hux might be is asked to contact either his mother Melina Gann or the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at 423-623-3064 or 423-623-6004.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
Missing 39-year-old Knoxville woman located safe
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking more information into the 2020...
Knoxville police offering up to $50K for new information in 2020 murder

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Vols hosting ‘Big Orange Block Party’ for NCAA Super Regional
Tennessee baseball
LIVE THREAD: No. 2 Vols host LSU in Super Regional
Joseph Daniels
Joseph Daniels found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Joe Clyde Daniels
Outdoor Plans for Sunday
Very hot Sunday with pop-up thunderstorms
Bunk beds
Bunk Beds