Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Staying hot into the afternoon, more sunshine to come
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning with isolated rain chances for the rest of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 82 in Crossville.

This evening will bring isolated lingering rain and storms as temperatures fall back to near 80 degrees.

Isolated rain this evening.
Isolated rain this evening.(WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 69 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The good news is we look to somewhat dry out this weekend. A few pop-up storms are possible Saturday with fewer rain chances on Sunday. If you are looking for the best day to go outside this weekend, it looks to be Sunday but I think a lot of us could stay dry Saturday as well. It will be steamy both days with highs near 87 on Saturday and near 88 on Sunday. We’ll hang onto the high humidity as well.

We look to finally get a break from the muggy weather next week. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are also in that 8-day forecast! Overnight lows could even drop into the 50s next week!

More sunshine returns next week.
More sunshine returns next week.(WVLT)

