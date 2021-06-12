Very hot Sunday with pop-up thunderstorms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continues Sunday with some pop-up thunderstorms later in the day. Don’t worry though, relief is in that 8-day forecast!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’ll be a steamy evening once again. It felt like the lower 90s this afternoon! Isolated storms are possible this evening, but most of us should stay dry. Lows will drop to 69 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Patchy-dense fog is likely late tonight into early Sunday morning.

We are looking at another hot and humid day on Sunday! Highs will be closer to 90 with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and afternoon. We do have a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, but they look to move in closer to dinner time. If you are trying to get outside on Sunday, do it earlier in the day.

Hot Sunday! (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The upper 80s continue on Monday with that humidity, but we look to be dry! There is a small chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. By Tuesday, we will finally see the lower 80s and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! We’ll be dry all three days with sunny skies. Those overnight lows look to drop back into the upper 50s! It’ll feel great for most of the new workweek.

Our next best chance for rain could be next week. We’ll keep an eye on it.

8 Day Forecast (WVLT)

