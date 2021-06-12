Advertisement

Very hot Sunday with pop-up thunderstorms

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we’ll get a break from this humidity soon!
By Paige Noël
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continues Sunday with some pop-up thunderstorms later in the day. Don’t worry though, relief is in that 8-day forecast!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’ll be a steamy evening once again. It felt like the lower 90s this afternoon! Isolated storms are possible this evening, but most of us should stay dry. Lows will drop to 69 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Patchy-dense fog is likely late tonight into early Sunday morning.

We are looking at another hot and humid day on Sunday! Highs will be closer to 90 with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and afternoon. We do have a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, but they look to move in closer to dinner time. If you are trying to get outside on Sunday, do it earlier in the day.

Hot Sunday!
Hot Sunday!(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The upper 80s continue on Monday with that humidity, but we look to be dry! There is a small chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. By Tuesday, we will finally see the lower 80s and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! We’ll be dry all three days with sunny skies. Those overnight lows look to drop back into the upper 50s! It’ll feel great for most of the new workweek.

Our next best chance for rain could be next week. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

Android Users
iPhone Users
8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
Missing 39-year-old Knoxville woman located safe
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking more information into the 2020...
Knoxville police offering up to $50K for new information in 2020 murder