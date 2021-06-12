Advertisement

Volunteers build 40 bunk beds for kids in need

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers from across East Tennessee were found sawing, sanding and drilling on Saturday morning. They worked with tons of donated materials to create a safe place for kids to sleep.

Bill Thompson led the efforts. He’s the Knoxville area chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national non-profit that participated in the third annual event called Bunks Across America.

The goal was to build 40 bunk beds for children who do not have their own place for sweet dreams. This includes kids who sleep on the floor, in sleeping bags or on the couch.

“It’s amazing. It’s really fantastic,” explained Thompson, “I mean it’s a lot of work, takes a lot of effort, a lot of time, but when you get to see those children’s faces, it just makes it all worthwhile.”

The kids get mattresses, pillows and bedding along with the handcrafted bed.

“This is just a great opportunity to get people involved in helping others in need,” said Neil McClain, a retired pastor who came out to volunteer.

Each bed cost about $250 in materials.

Soon the beds will be delivered to families across Knox, Anderson and Campbell counties.

