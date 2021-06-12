Zoo Knoxville welcomes new bat-eared foxes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville welcomed two new members to its family during the pandemic. Two bat-eared foxes named Fern and Motsumi arrived at the Africa Grasslands exhibit at the zoo.

One fox came from the Memphis Zoo and the other traveled all the way from the Santiago Wild Animal Park.

“They met in quarantine together to get to know each other and once they were comfortable with each other we brought them here to their exhibit and had them behind the scenes and then we started having access to their exhibit,” said Zookeeper Kristen McCabe. “They are still getting comfortable, and so some days you see them some days you don’t.”

The zoo says Motsumi is the more brave and adventurous fox while Fern is more reserved and timid.

