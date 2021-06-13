Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Vols look to sweep Tigers and advance to the College World Series

Tennessee trying to make it to Omaha for the first time since 2005
Knoxville Super Regional
Knoxville Super Regional(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in program history, Tennessee (49-16) hosted a Super Regional game. In what was an electric environment, a three-run sixth inning provided the timely spark No. 2 Tennessee needed to claim the win over the Tigers (38-24) in game one.

Game 2:

1ST INNING

Wearing their all grey uniforms, the Vols are the visiting team in today’s game and waisted no time in getting on the board against LSU ace Landon Marceaux. Leadoff hitter Liam Spence reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop. He was advanced over to second by max Ferguson and then would score on a towering blast to left center by Jake Rucker. His 8th home run of the season gives Tennessee a 2-0 lead heading to bottom of the first.

The Tigers would answer immediately with a long ball of their own. Lead off hitter Dylan Crews sends a Blade Tidwell offering over the fence to straight away center field. LSU within one run at 2-1. Tidwell would settle down after that retiring the next three batters and preserving the Tennessee lead heading to the 2nd inning.

2ND INNING

Vols threaten getting two men on base, but with Luc Lipcius on second and Jordan Beck on first base LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux gets Connor Pavalony and leadoff hitter Liam Spence to strike out. Max Ferguson will lead off the third inning for Tennessee.

No hits, no runs and no errors! The Tigers go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 2nd with hard throwing Freshman Blade Tidwell striking out BrodyDrost to end the inning.

