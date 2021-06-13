GAME PREVIEW: Vols take on LSU in game two of Super Regional, one win away from College World Series birth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and LSU face off in game two of a best-of-three series in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals in Knoxville.

This is Tennessee’s first super-regional appearance since 2005.

A win Sunday will send UT to Omaha.

Blade Tidwell will get the start on the bump for UT. Tidwell enters the game with a 9-3 record and a 3.25 ERA.

Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 Saturday off a three-run 6th inning.

Can’t watch? Follow along with today’s action here.

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: LSU leads, 59-25

In Knoxville: LSU leads, 20-16

In Baton Rouge: LSU leads, 36-8

Neutral Sites: LSU leads, 3-1

Last Meeting: W, 3-2 (March 28, 2021)

Tennessee recorded just its second sweep of LSU in program history when the two sides met in Knoxville back in late March. The Vols recorded a pair of walk-off wins in games two and three. All three games in the series were decided by two or fewer runs.

NEED TO KNOW

Tennessee’s undefeated weekend at home last weekend improved the Vols all-time regional record to 24-15 and 17-5 when hosting a regional.

UT is 36-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 4-0 all-time in Super Regionals entering this weekend’s matchup with LSU.

This will be the Vols third-ever appearance in the Super Regionals under the NCAA Tournament’s current format.

UT has homered in 25 of its last 28 games and has left the yard multiple times on 14 occasions during that span. Six of those multi-homer games featured four or more long balls.

Sophomore Drew Gilbert homered in all three of the Vols’ regional contests, becoming just the second UT player in over a decade to homer in three consecutive games. The other was Luc Lipcius, who did so earlier this season by homering in all the of the Vols’ games vs. Kentucky.

The Knoxville Regional was considered the most explosive offensive regional, as the confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium leaked 32 total home runs across the weekend’s six games (5.3 hrpg).

This weekend’s set of contests will be a rematch of a series inside LNS between the Vols and Tigers back in March. That series saw the Orange & White sweep LSU for the first time since 2008.

The Vols are one of the top power-hitting teams in the nation, blasting 92 home runs, marking the most the Orange & White have hit in a single season since 2009, leaving them just 15 long balls away from the program record of 107, set in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.