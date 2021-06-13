Advertisement

All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Those travelling in the area are asked to seek an alternate route at State Route 116 if possible.
I-75 backup
I-75 backup(THP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed following a multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced Sunday afternoon. They have since been re-opened.

The crash occurred near mile marker 136 which is just north of Caryville, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Details can be seen on this live TDOT SmartWay map.

The crash and closure has led to a backup, and those travelling in the area are asked to seek an alternate route at State Route 116 if possible.

The crash is currently being investigated by THP investigators.

