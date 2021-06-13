One more hot day before we cool off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you tired of the heat and humidity? We have one more day of those steamy temperatures before we get a much-needed break from the heat.

WHAT TO EXPECT

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out tonight. We’ll start out near 70 on Monday with some patchy fog possible.

We have one more day of the hot and humid weather before we get a much-needed break! Highs will be near 90 Monday with muggy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible due to the high humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Tuesday, we will finally see the lower 80s and lower humidity. It will actually feel like the lower 80s out there.

Break from the humidity this week (WVLT)

Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! We’ll be dry all three days with sunny skies. Those overnight lows look to drop back into the upper 50s! It’ll feel great for most of the new workweek.

Our next best chance for rain looks to be next weekend. Try to get your outdoor chores done this week because next weekend could be on the soggy side at times.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

