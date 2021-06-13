Advertisement

Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire high school managed to hold prom, despite continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, by writing numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students. The system drew criticism from some parents.

Seniors at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire, attended prom Friday night, which was held outside on school grounds, as COVID-19 was still clearly a concern.

State Rep. Melissa Litchfield, R-Brentwood, says she received messages Saturday from parents concerned that children were singled out for not being vaccinated.

In an email, the school explained that students who were unable to provide a vaccination card had a number written on their hand. Dancing was divided among three dance floors. During the dancing, after every few songs, students were asked to raise their hands to determine who they were around.

“Underclassmen went around, and they took down the numbers of the children on the dance floor, approximately every three songs. Again, this is what I’m being told by parents… that they had taken down their numbers, and this was for contact tracing,” Litchfield said.

Principal Michael Monahan addressed parental concerns in a statement.

“We are aware that some concerns have been expressed that students were singled out or had their privacy violated. We made every effort possible – while adhering to contact tracing guidelines – to ensure that this did not happen,” read the statement in part. “We hope the community will understand that while no model is perfect, this model let the students enjoy a close to normal and highly desired experience to cap off their senior year. That’s the memory we want to leave them with.”

While some parents say they didn’t know what was planned for prom, Monahan says a dedicated website about the dance provided the full details of the plan well in advance.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
Missing 39-year-old Knoxville woman located safe
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
Tennessee baseball
No. 2 Vols down LSU in game one of Knoxville Super Regional
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street

Latest News

Knoxville Super Regional
LIVE THREAD: Vols look to sweep Tigers and advance to the College World Series
Tennessee baseball
GAME PREVIEW: Vols take on LSU in game two of Super Regional, one win away from College World Series birth
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled Israel for 12 years.
Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu’s long rule
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the...
Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major