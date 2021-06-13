UT’s Kellie Harper announces new director of basketball sports performance for Lady Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper announced a new hire, Bryan Tatum, as the director of basketball sports performance for the team.

Harper and Tatum previously worked together at Western Carolina and NC State.

“I am very happy to welcome Bryan Tatum and his family to the Lady Vol program,” Harper said. “I know that Bryan will continue the strong culture in our weight room that Tyler built and push our players to be the best they can be and to compete for championships.”

Over the last seven years, Tatum acted as an assistant athletic performance coach at Auburn, working with the Tiger football team. He will replace Tyler Watson who left the Lady Vols to take a sports performance position with the St. John’s University men’s basketball program.

“Bryan is a passionate, hard-working and intelligent coach with high character who connects well with student-athletes,” said Harper. “He is extremely competitive and is already asking where we will hang our next championship banner. I am excited for him to get started.”

Tatum has 15 years of collegiate coaching under his belt and is excited to continue his career with the Lady Vols.

“I am really excited to be part of the incredible legacy of Lady Vol basketball,” Tatum said. “It doesn’t feel real yet. It gives me chills to think about having some part of building onto that tradition, adding to the culture and empowering young women to unlock their potential and to not only be successful on the court but in life as well.

Tatum has earned professional certifications, including RSCC, CSCS, USAW, USATF, ISSC, SAQ, FMS, CES, MAT, RPR-2, FRCMS and TPI. He is married to the former Alison Poe of Barboursville, West Virginia, and they have four children: Jaxson, Jett, Hensley and Jude.

