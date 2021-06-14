Advertisement

Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Watson sexually assaulted and killed Debra Johnson in 2019, authorities said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee inmate Curtis Watson pled guilty to charges involving the rape and murder of Debra K. Johnson, a Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator, TDOC officials announced Monday.

Watson was originally indicted on the charges in early 2020. Authorities said Watson was completing lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning in August 2019 when he assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds.

“Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Department of Correction but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated people,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “She held the admiration and respect of her colleagues and was regarded as a knowledgeable professional who worked tirelessly to support and coach offenders in their rehabilitation. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Her absence is felt each day within our agency.”

Officials said the department will ensure that orders from the court are carried out following the plea.

