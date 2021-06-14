Family ‘regret’ behind East Tenn lawmaker’s push for organ donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Donor Services, more than 3,000 people in Tennessee are waiting for a organ transplant. The organization also reported 22 people die everyday as a result of not receiving a transplant.

Those numbers and a family regret is pushing State Representative Jeremy Faison to encourage 100,000 Tennesseans to register as donors by the end of the year. It’s a part of donor services and lawmakers statewide challenge, #BeTheGift.

“My sister. She was killed by a drunk driver when she was 16 years old. I’ve always regretted the fact that we didn’t use her organs to help save someone’s life,” said Faison. “It’s almost impossible to make a decision of organ donor ship, especially with someone you love.”

Organ donation it’s a selfless gift that could give Roy Webb, from West Knox, with a better life.

“Even a friend who loss a child tried to donate his kidney,” Webb said.

He’s been trying to get a new kidney for six years, but he can’t find a match. When he did, his body wasn’t ready to accept it.

“Either God felt that that one wasn’t going to work for me or there was someone behind who needed it a whole lot worse than I did,” Webb said.

While Webb’s wait continues, it’s too late for others.

Taylor Lee Williams, 25 from Green County, needed a heart transplant. Her mother told WVLT News separate health issues kept Taylor off the donor list. She died June 7th.

“I wish that I was able to sit here and thank someone for that organ donation,” Jennifer Holt, Williams’ mother, said.

Holt and Webb each advocating for organ donation along with Faison.

“There (are) so many people that can be saved by one person,” Holt said.

The Tennessee Donor Services reported one donor can save up to eight lives.

