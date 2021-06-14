Humidity finally drops Tuesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a steamy afternoon and evening, it looks like we’ll finally get a break from the heat and humidity!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be mostly clear, and back to seasonable! The low will be around 66 degrees by the morning, with stray fog.

We will finally see those dew points drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday which means the humidity drops as well. Highs will be near 83 degrees with sunny skies. Can’t rule out a stray storm along the mountains.

Muggy Meter drops (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The next few days come with below average temperatures! With humidity dropping off, we can feel some big improvements.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday! We’ll be dry both days with sunny skies. Those overnight lows look to drop back into the upper 50s by mid-week. It’ll be much cooler as you step out the door the next few mornings.

Our next best chance for rain looks to be next weekend. As of now, it’s spotty to scattered rain and storms Saturday. Then more scattered downpours at times throughout Sunday on Father’s Day. This continues into next week.

Potential rainfall over the next 7 days (WVLT)

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

