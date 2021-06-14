Advertisement

Knoxville author uses experience to help others find purpose

Michael Scarlett grew up in Knoxville and had a hard time getting on the right path.
Michael Scarlett writes about growing up in the 70's in Knoxville, TN.
By Casey Wheeless
Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school is hard. Teens are growing up and trying to find their way in life. Michael Scarlett grew up in Knoxville in the 1970′s and said he had a tough time. He attended South-Young High School and got involved in some trouble, but he eventually found his way out. Years later, he decided to write a book about it. “A Quiet Kid” takes readers through his life as a teen.

“It’s basically about being in high school in the 70′s. It covers everything that was going on then, the drug scene, the music, but what I really tried to hit on are the things everyone deals with- wanting to be accepted, fit in and find your place,” Scarlett said he wrote for about 13 years before he decided to put his stories in book form.

Along the way, he ran into some dead-end roads but said one specific character in the group pulled him through.

“There are a lot of characters in the book, but there’s a main character that comes in the beginning and that is Jesus,” Scarlett said. “He is a huge part of my life. He’s not physically present throughout the story, but he introduced himself to me when I was quite young and I wasn’t a very good follower. So while I was in high school doing what I wanted to do, he was there pursuing me, he was always there.”

Scarlett said he has enough material for another book and hopes to have one in the future.

Scarlett grew up in Knoxville but now lives in Hendersonville with his wife. You can contact him through email.

