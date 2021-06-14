Advertisement

Maynardville Highway wreck sends three to hospital

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wreck on Maynardville Highway near Majors Road closed the southbound lanes and sent three to the hospital, Rural Metro Fire officials said Monday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash will close the southbound lanes for the next hour while Tennessee Highway Patrols investigate, officials said. Four vehicles were involved and two collided head-on, officials said. The three sent to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, according to Rural Metro officials.

The northbound side was reduced to one lane, according to officials.

