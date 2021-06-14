Mississippi teen accused of killing 17-year-old over pair of Jordan sneakers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WVLT) - A Mississippi teen was arrested after police say he shot and killed another teen over a pair of Jordan sneakers.

According to Gulfport Police, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 16, shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle Saturday, striking a 17-year-old. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting was the result of a fight that happened earlier in the day between the teens over a pair of Jordan sneakers.

Hanzy was initially arrested on charges stemming from the drive-by shooting. As a result of the victim’s death, police said those charges will be upgraded.

