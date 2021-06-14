Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman
Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Anonymous sleuths help the FBI identify suspects from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
'Sedition hunters' help FBI track insurrectionists