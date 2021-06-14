KPD: Man ‘tired of millennials’ accused of chasing woman along dead end road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after he reportedly chased a woman and blocked her vehicle along a dead-end road.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 5400 block of River Pointe Cove on Friday, June 11, after receiving a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a white Ford truck pushed up against a smaller vehicle with a man standing outside the truck, according to reports.

Police said the man, identified as Thomas G. Brandon, 77, chased the vehicle after the driver reportedly cut him off. Brandon told police he chased the vehicle because he was “tired of millennials”.

A KPD officer said he asked Brandon what his intentions were, but Brandon reportedly did not wish to speak to police and requested a lawyer.

Police spoke with the woman who said Brandon had been chasing her and when she attempted to escape, they ended up on a dead-end road where she says Brandon blocked her in.

Police said the woman appeared scared and had a young child in the car with her. According to reports, she had no other way to leave the road, so she locked the doors and called 911.

Officials took Brandon into custody and charged him with two counts of false imprisonment.

