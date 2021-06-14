Advertisement

Rural Metro warns residents to clean dryer vents following house fire

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and the dryer was removed from the home.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials reminded residents to clean out their dryer vents following a house fire Monday morning.

According to Rural Metro, fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of Sails Way around 7:25 a.m.

When crews arrived they found a small fire in a clothes dryer. Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and the dryer was removed from the home.

Firefighters said there was no damage to the home.

“Always a good opportunity to remind folks to clean out those dryer vents and remove all the lint that can catch fire when you least expect it,” Rural Metro’s Jeff Bagwell said.

