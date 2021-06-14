Advertisement

Steamy “feels like” 90s today, but less humid days ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks spotty storms now, then a mild few days.
By Heather Haley
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather continues, and bubbles up some downpours for now. The heat index in the low to mid 90s today is luckily moving out after today. We have a few days off from the humidity, but scattered storms return for Father’s Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Break from the humidity this week(WVLT)

It’s a warm, stuffy morning. After some overnight downpours for some, we have areas of fog and humidity holding us around 70 degrees.

We have one more day of the hot and humid weather before we get a much-needed break! Highs are near 90 degrees today. But, the muggy conditions make it feel like it’s already 90 late morning, which means it feels like low to mid 90s for hours. Stay hydrated! The hot, humid combo also helps to create a spotty midday shower or storm, but then it’s mostly sunny late afternoon to evening.

Tonight will be mostly clear, and back to seasonable! The low will be around 66 degrees by the morning, with stray fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next few days come with below average temperatures! With humidity dropping off, we can feel some big improvements.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! We’ll be dry all three days with sunny skies, other than a stray shower in the Smokies. Those overnight lows look to drop back into the upper 50s by mid-week. .

Our next best chance for rain looks to be next weekend. As of now, it’s spotty to scattered rain and storms Saturday. Then more scattered downpours at times throughout Sunday on Father’s Day. This continues into next week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

