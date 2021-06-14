Tennessee father indicted in death of 2-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man faces charges that include first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in what prosecutors say was a beating that killed his 2-year-old son last year.

On Friday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the grand jury indictment against 36-year-old Antonio First from Memphis.

Weirich’s office says in June 2020, First called 911 and said the boy was not breathing. Prosecutors say the boy, Brayton Brooks, died at the hospital from injuries that included fractures on his skull, binding marks on his neck, body-wide bruising and blood filling his stomach.

Weirich’s office says the boy previously was hospitalized in April 2019 in critical condition with a bruised forehead suffered while in First’s care, but First was not charged and the court barred custody of the child.

It was not immediately clear if First has an attorney to comment on the charges. First’s bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.