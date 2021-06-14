Advertisement

Tennessee father indicted in death of 2-year-old son

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the grand jury indictment against 36-year-old Antonio First from Memphis.
36-year-old Antonio First
36-year-old Antonio First(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man faces charges that include first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in what prosecutors say was a beating that killed his 2-year-old son last year.

On Friday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the grand jury indictment against 36-year-old Antonio First from Memphis.

Weirich’s office says in June 2020, First called 911 and said the boy was not breathing. Prosecutors say the boy, Brayton Brooks, died at the hospital from injuries that included fractures on his skull, binding marks on his neck, body-wide bruising and blood filling his stomach.

Weirich’s office says the boy previously was hospitalized in April 2019 in critical condition with a bruised forehead suffered while in First’s care, but First was not charged and the court barred custody of the child.

It was not immediately clear if First has an attorney to comment on the charges. First’s bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman
Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
UT Athletic Director giving away College World Series tickets
Jewell, a mobility assistance dog at a 'Passing of the Leash' ceremony.
Disabled Army Veteran receives mobility assistance service dog
Family regret that haunts East Tenn lawmaker behind new organ donor campaign
Family ‘regret’ behind East Tenn lawmaker’s push for organ donations
Crash closes highway
Maynardville Highway wreck sends three to hospital