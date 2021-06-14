Tennessee man found guilty in missing son’s death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Saturday convicted a Tennessee man of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony in the death of his 5-year-old son, whose body remains missing years later.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case.

A 12-person jury brought in from Chattanooga convicted Joseph Daniels in a Dickson County courtroom of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of a separate first-degree murder charge.

The trial started with opening statements on June 3. The jury began deliberations Friday.

Investigators say Joseph Daniels admitted to fatally beating the child, who was autistic and nonverbal, for urinating on the floor. They say he led authorities to places he said the boy was buried, but the body hasn’t been found.

Joseph Daniels later recanted and blamed the boy’s death on his wife, Krystal Nicole Daniels. She’s charged with offenses including aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Joseph Daniels’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

