Tupelo Honey forms non-profit for employees, raises over $500,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Market Square favorite Tupelo Honey has raised over $500,000 for its employee relief fund, spokespersons announced Monday.

“Biscuits for a Cause,” the customer-driven fundraises money for employees in need by selling a special appetizer.

The $4 appetizer consists of two biscuits. The money raised by selling the dish is entered into a pool that employees may apply to pull from. To date, over $250,000 has been given to employees through the fund.

“Tupelo Honey is known for delicious scratch-made Southern-style food and our biscuits are famous! This effort not only allows us to support our team but provides guests an opportunity to help them personally during difficult times,” said Tupelo Honey’s Chief Operating Officer Caroline Skinner. “Our guests have been so wonderful, loyal, and giving. Just ordering our biscuits represents their ‘thank you’ to all of our team members.”

“Biscuits for a Cause” is available to all Tupelo Honey employees, both full and part-time, the restaurant announced.

“This program will continue to grow and have the ability to support hundreds of our teammates across the country,” added Skinner. “It is now an important part of our culture and an amazing testament of our guest’s commitment of support and kindness for others – truly Southern hospitality.”

The fund has helped employees pay for medical bills, avoid evictions and fund disaster relief for employees, an announcement from the restaurant stated.

