Advertisement

USPS says nearly 6,000 letter carriers attacked by dogs in 2020

As a part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, USPS provided the public with information on what pet owners should and shouldn’t do to protect letter carriers.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced more than 5,800 employees were attacked by dogs in 2020.

As a part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, USPS provided the public with information on what pet owners should and shouldn’t do to protect letter carriers.

“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the general public,” USPS said.

USPS officials said most people can approximate the time their letter carrier arrives each day and should have their dog secured during that time to minimize interactions between the worker and the animal. They also advised pet owners not to have their children take mail directly from a mail person, as the dog could view the carries as a threat.

According to USPS, letter carriers are trained to observe an area where dogs are known to be present.

USPS letter carriers are taught the following:

→ Don’t startle a dog.

→ Keep your eyes on the dog.

→ Never assume a dog won’t bite.

If entering a yard, make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog.

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

Place your foot against an outward swinging door

If a mail person is attacked, USPS said they are trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog.

Memphis was ranked among the top 25 cities in the U.S. for dog attacks. USPS said 16 mail carriers were attacked by dogs in 2020 in Memphis.

Houston, Texas, was ranked the worst city for dog attacks with 73 and California was ranked the worst state with a total of 782 attacks in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman
Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
UT Athletic Director giving away College World Series tickets
Jewell, a mobility assistance dog at a 'Passing of the Leash' ceremony.
Disabled Army Veteran receives mobility assistance service dog
Family regret that haunts East Tenn lawmaker behind new organ donor campaign
Family ‘regret’ behind East Tenn lawmaker’s push for organ donations
Crash closes highway
Maynardville Highway wreck sends three to hospital