UT Athletic Director giving away College World Series tickets
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced on Twitter that he is giving away two College World Series baseball tickets to students.
“Your support of @Vol_Baseball has been incredible all season long. I want that to continue in Omaha,” he said in the post.
Those interested need to fill out a form before 12 p.m. Tuesday, he said.
