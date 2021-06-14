UT Athletic Director giving away College World Series tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced on Twitter that he is giving away two College World Series baseball tickets to students.

UTK students!



Your support of @Vol_Baseball has been incredible all season long. I want that to continue in Omaha.



Submit this form before 12pm ET tomorrow for a chance to win 2 tickets to any Vols #CWS game, on me!



ENTER: https://t.co/SecP48gBQ6 pic.twitter.com/S4q3PSso5Q — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) June 14, 2021

“Your support of @Vol_Baseball has been incredible all season long. I want that to continue in Omaha,” he said in the post.

Those interested need to fill out a form before 12 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

