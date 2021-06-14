Advertisement

UT Athletic Director giving away College World Series tickets

KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 15, 2021 - Outfielder Jordan Beck #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(UT Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced on Twitter that he is giving away two College World Series baseball tickets to students.

“Your support of @Vol_Baseball has been incredible all season long. I want that to continue in Omaha,” he said in the post.

Those interested need to fill out a form before 12 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

