DA: Caretaker indicted for woman found dead in hospital bed

A caretaker at a non-licensed home for elderly and vulnerable adults has been indicted on first-degree murder
Anthony Freeman
Anthony Freeman(WVLT / WBXX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Shelby County district attorney’s office says a caretaker at a non-licensed home for elderly and vulnerable adults has been indicted on first-degree murder and other felony charges.

According to a Monday news release, 53-year-old Anthony Freeman was charged nearly a year after a woman was found dead in her hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body.

Law enforcement officials say video surveillance shows that 59-year-old Cynthia Garrison fell out of her bed at her residence in Cordova and then for more than two hours was beaten with a board by Freeman.

