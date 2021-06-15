Decreasing humidity and heat settle in for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few days with below average temperatures and a good drop in humidity, but the summer heat, humidity and storm chances return this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is still muggy, after the last couple of showers moved through last night. Clouds are breaking up and clearing, with a mostly clear start and stray fog, temperatures are starting the day in the upper 60s.

Tuesday comes with a slower warm-up, allowing us to be in the low 80s today. That’s a few degrees cooler than “average”, but it feels more dramatic after yesterday’s low 90s and high humidity. We can enjoy a mostly sunny day, and a nice breeze out of the North.

Open window weather is here starting this evening, with a drop to low 70s by 9 p.m. at sunset. The lower humidity gives us more cooling room, as we drop to around 58 degrees tonight! Stray fog is possible around waterways, otherwise it’s a mostly clear night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is another mostly sunny, and less humid day. We’ll top out around 84 degrees. Thursday morning will be cooler, in the mid 50s, and then warm to around 85 degrees.

The heat builds Friday back to 90, but the humidity is only inching up at first. We’ll hit a high of 89 on Saturday, but the humidity makes it feel a little warmer and creates isolated rain and storms.

Scattered rain returns Saturday night, and some showers and storms linger into Sunday. As of now, I think the best chance is for isolated storms in the Valley and scattered storms in the higher elevations on Father’s Day. The high will be around 88 degrees and the steamy air will make it feel hotter.

