Dollywood’s Splash Country offering water safety education

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood Splash Country announced it will provide swimming lessons and offer water safety education as the summer season begins.

Officials said in 2020, thousands of children missed the opportunity to participate in formal swimming lessons, creating an urgent need for water safety education in 2021. Drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death in children ages 1 - 4, and it’s the second leading cause of injury-related death of children 14 and younger.

Swim instructors and community leaders will come together on Thursday, June 17 to provide a free 30-minute lesson in the morning and offer education throughout the day.

“Dollywood’s Splash Country is committed to doing our part to educate and raise awareness about water safety,” explained Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations. “In fact, we’re offering a $25 ticket and giveaways to incentivize people to join us for the swim lesson at 10 a.m. Research shows that swimming lessons save lives, so we’re inviting the community to join us as we host the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.”

The lesson begins at 10 a.m. at Mountain Waves wave pool. Vendor booths are open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests who visit the vendor booths receive a Splash Pass, allowing them to receive a prize at each booth. Once the participants have visited all vendors, they may turn their pass in for the chance to win two season passes to Dollywood’s Splash Country!

Water Safety Day and WLSL registration begins Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country. The park opens to guests at 9:30 a.m. To receive a free gift, guests are told to arrive early to register before the swim lesson begins at 10 a.m. Dollywood’s Splash Country admission is required to participate in Water Safety Day and may be purchased on-site or online at Dollywood.com.

