Farragut mom shot by husband, hoping to help others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rachel Scott is the mother of two boys. She says she filed for divorce from her husband and they separated in November. It appeared amicable until she says he became jealous and started tracking her car and locked her out of their bank accounts.

“Someone that you’ve been married to for 10 years, you have two kids with like, I just didn’t ever think that was going to happen,” said Scott.

On February 14th, it was the first time he got violent with her.

“All of the outside lights were all off and the garage door was open. And his Jeep was there. But I was like, you know, that’s odd. The power being off in the house, it turns out is very common in people that are getting attacked by a spouse or by somebody else,” said Scott.

She entered the door and found her husband in the hallway bathroom. He lunged at her and tackled her to the ground. He hit her on her head and kicked her with his shoes.

“I have some scars on my head. He got back down on the ground and was choking me. I thought I was gonna die then, you know like the walls started to close in. I just remember him coming around the corner and he cocked the gun back. And so at that point, I knew like he’s gonna kill me, I’ve got to get out of here,” said Scott.

Her husband called 911 and reported he had shot his wife.

“I just remember feeling like I immediately dropped to the ground. It was like leaning against the wall, but I still didn’t realize that I had been shot. Like, I just was like something hurts on the inside of my body. I really don’t know what it is. I didn’t even realize that I was paralyzed. I remember hearing the cops at the front door, and I could hear them, you know, trying to come in and like them, they’re making noises or, you know, shouting and stuff. And as soon as he heard them at the front door, he like, tensed up his body. And then he pulled the trigger,” said Scott.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, his death is considered a suicide. Crews rushed her to UT Medical Center.

“They essentially saved my life because both lungs had collapsed. And so they had to put in three chest tubes for me to live,” said Scott.

She spent months at The Shepherd Center in Atlanta where she learned to use a wheelchair and talk with a therapist about the abuse. She has a warning to other women.

“I would say that maybe pay attention to how they’re acting. If they’re acting very out of character to maybe move out with a parent or something until things calm down,” said Scott.

Scott has been shared her story on social media. She’s received responses from other people who say they’ve seen similar behaviors. She says to reach out to family, friends, or community groups immediately to get help.

Resources for Domestic Abuse Victims:

The YWCA: (865) 523-6126

Helen Ross McNabb Center: (865) 523-4704

