How the weather helps a homerun happen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols saw record numbers of homeruns during their recent games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this past week, seeing as many as 10 in one game. One reason for this increase is perfect baseball weather conditions.

The higher temperatures Knoxville has seen mean the air is less dense, which means balls can travel further. The same can be said for humidity. As the air feels thicker with high humidity, it is actually less dense.

The Vols also saw a tailwind from behind home plate which helped propel balls further.

Tennessee will face Virginia Sunday in Omaha at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2.

