I-40 in East Knoxville closed due to serious crash

Motorcycle crash has closed I-40 Westbound in East Knoxville
By David Sikes
Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a car had closed I-40 West near the Holston River Bridge.

Knoxville Police were called to the crash after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and the westbound lanes of I-40 starting at the Strawberry Plains exit are being diverted off of the interstate.

Traffic has been backing up on I-40 west for miles as police continue to investigate the crash.

TDOT says it is not sure when the road will reopen.

