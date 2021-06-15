I-40 in East Knoxville closed due to serious crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a car had closed I-40 West near the Holston River Bridge.

Knoxville Police were called to the crash after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and the westbound lanes of I-40 starting at the Strawberry Plains exit are being diverted off of the interstate.

Traffic has been backing up on I-40 west for miles as police continue to investigate the crash.

TDOT says it is not sure when the road will reopen.

I-40 West is closed at MM 398 (Strawberry Plains) due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at MM 395. Traffic diverted. pic.twitter.com/I1ufAjxaPV — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 15, 2021

