I-81 closed in Hamblen Co. following tractor-trailer fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed following a tractor trailer fire, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials announced.

Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 12 just south of Morristown. Those interested can track traffic with this interactive map.

The tractor-trailer is filled with furniture, officials said. Late Tuesday afternoon, one lane was opened again, officials said.

This is a developing story.

