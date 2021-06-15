Advertisement

JOIN THE SEARCH: childhood toy lost at Morristown park

Kind park-goers joined in the search for Clifford, but they were not able to find it.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-year-old Andrew has lost his most prized possession- a stuffed Clifford the Big Red Dog. He lost the toy, which he slept with every night, at the park in Morristown, his mother said.

Kind park-goers joined in the search for Clifford, but they were not able to find it. An especially kind stranger found a close replacement and bought it for the boy.

The family, struck by everyone’s kindness, is asking people to donate stuffed animals to fire and police stations to comfort other children.

