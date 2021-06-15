Knox Co. Health Dept. bringing COVID-19 vaccinations back to main location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced its COVID-19 vaccination program will soon return to its main location.

On June 28, the vaccination program will return to the Knox County Health Department located at 140 Dameron Avenue.

Community members who wish to get vaccinated can make appointments by calling the Travel and Immunizations Clinic at 865-215-5070 or the COVID-19 Phonebank 865-215-5555. KCHD will continue to accept walk-ins on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its main location.

“This is an important and exciting time in the COVID-19 response as the local situation continues to improve,” said KCHD Clinical Services Director Dena Mashburn. “Incorporating COVID-19 vaccine into our standard clinical operations not only represents a new phase in the response, it also characterizes the long-term direction of how communities will integrate COVID-19 into the standard health care delivery system, especially as we advance toward the recovery phase.”

Officials said they will be able to maintain the volume of vaccines currently being administered at the Broadway site when they transition to the main location.

KCHD also plans to host vaccination clinics in communities throughout the city that have less access and greater need.

“While we wish we could achieve higher vaccination rates quicker, the slowing demand is not unexpected,” added Mashburn. “My hope is that as more providers incorporate COVID-19 vaccination into their standard operating procedures, more will continue to get vaccinated. This would represent albeit slower but steady progress nonetheless.”

Health officials said they recommend all those 12 and over receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

