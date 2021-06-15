Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville drivers are ranked among the best in the nation, according to a new report.

QuoteWizard’s ‘Best and Worst Drivers’ report ranked Knoxville as the 16th best driving city in the nation.

To compile the list of best and worst drivers, Quote Wizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

Other Tennessee cities featured on the best drivers list include Memphis at number 5 and Nashville at 14. Birmingham, Alabama was chosen at the best driving city and Omaha, Nebraska was ranked the worst.

Knoxville was also ranked 43rd out of 70 for accidents, 46th for DUIs, 54th for speeding and 52nd for citations.

