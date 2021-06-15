Advertisement

Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville drivers are ranked among the best in the nation, according to a new report.

QuoteWizard’s ‘Best and Worst Drivers’ report ranked Knoxville as the 16th best driving city in the nation.

To compile the list of best and worst drivers, Quote Wizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

Other Tennessee cities featured on the best drivers list include Memphis at number 5 and Nashville at 14. Birmingham, Alabama was chosen at the best driving city and Omaha, Nebraska was ranked the worst.

Knoxville was also ranked 43rd out of 70 for accidents, 46th for DUIs, 54th for speeding and 52nd for citations.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Neyland Stadium to operate at full capacity
Best/Worst Driving Cities
Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation
Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell’s Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Metro battles fire at Cantrell’s Heat & Air