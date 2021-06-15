Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was reportedly stabbed and robbed after setting up a meeting through a dating website.

According to KPD, the incident happened on May, 25 around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Doves Landing Way.

Police said the victim met Mya Kai Young, 19, through the dating website, Seeking Arrangements.

On May 25, the victim reportedly arranged for Young to meet him at his home.

When Young arrived the victim allowed Young to use his restroom, according to reports. While Young was using the restroom, the victim told police he heard a knock at his door.

The victim said as he was looking through a peephole, Young pepper-sprayed him in the face, reports stated. According to police reports, after the victim was pepper-sprayed, Ethan Stone, 20, allegedly forced the door open and began assaulting the victim.

Stone allegedly threw the victim down a flight of stairs. Young and Stone then continued to assault the victim, according to police.

Police said Stone and Young reportedly kicked the victim and hit him with closed fists. Young allegedly stabbed the victim in the lower back during the assault, court documents stated.

The victim told police Young and Stone attempted to drag him back into his home.

According to investigators, the victim said Young and Stone stole three cell phones, his wallet and a Nikon camera from his home.

Knoxville authorities said the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Stone was arrested and charged with especially aggravated burglary and assault. Young is charged with attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

