Knoxville mother and sickle cell patient exceeds expectations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native Lisa Craig wasn’t expected to live past 10-years-old due to her sickle cell diagnosis, but today she is a teacher, wife and mother of two.

Craig is one of nearly 100,000 Americans living with sickle cell disease. She was diagnosed when she was 5-years-old and not given much time to live.

“I passed the mark of living past 10, living past 15, living past 18, I went to college, that was not something that was in my future,” Craig said.

Sickle cell is a rare and painful inherited disease that mostly impacts African Americans. The Centers for Disease Control reported one in 13 African Americans carries the sickle cell trait. The disease can lead to infections and even strokes.

“Essentially your red blood cells are hard and sickle shaped, not soft and round so it’s difficult for them to travel through the bloodstream and deliver oxygen to the rest of the body,” Craig said.

Craig spent most of her childhood in and out of hospitals. “Don’t go to the mountains, don’t go on airplanes, don’t go outside when it’s hot outside, don’t go outside when it’s cold outside,” she said.

While there is not a cure, treatments can help manage the disease, including blood transfusions. Executive Director of Knoxville’s Red Cross chapter Sharon Hudson says the pandemic has led to a blood shortage in the area.

“A lot of businesses and schools who normally host blood drives weren’t hosting blood drives,” Hudson said.

Anyone who wants to host a blood drive is able, and the Red Cross will even help set one up in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.