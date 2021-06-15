Knoxville police discover loaded gun inside diaper bag during DUI arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with his 2-year-old child inside Saturday.

According to KPD, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 3700 block of Kingston Pike for a speeding violation. After the officer initiated the stop, the driver, Adam Powell, 21, allegedly sped into the driveway of a home and began to exit his vehicle.

The officer said he gave Powell three separate verbal commands to get back in the vehicle, but Powell was reportedly, “verbally uncooperative and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, dilated pupils and was acting very irrational.”

Police said Powell ignored the commands and began to yell to one of the residents inside the home and at the officer.

Officers allowed the female passenger to get out of the vehicle to tend to her 2-year-old child who had been taken out of the backseat, reports stated. During this time, police said a handgun magazine fell to the ground underneath Powell’s vehicle. While police were investigating the issue, Powell reportedly became, “nervous and had a shaky voice.”

Officers searched Powell and placed him under arrest. According to reports, Powell refused to perform a field sobriety test and refused to cooperate with submitting a blood draw.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was found inside the diaper bag. Officers also found a plastic bag containing a white powder believed to be cocaine.

During the arrest, police discovered Powell was a convicted felon for aggravated assault.

Powell faces charges of driving under the influence with a child under 18 in the vehicle, implied consent, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, speeding

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.