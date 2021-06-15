Magnolia KAT bus wreck kills one, injures two more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An SUV crashed into the rear of a Knoxville Area Transit bus late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The wreck occurred on Magnolia Avenue while the bus was stopped to pick up a passenger, officials said.

A passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants were transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

KPD officials are conducting an investigation, which is ongoing.

