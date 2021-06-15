Man pleads for help in search for missing dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gian Franco Malinconi is no stranger to adventure. The Florida man is a professional skydiver. While on a trip to Ohio, Malinconi stopped at the Pilot in Pioneer, Tennessee to get gas.

After getting down the road a few minutes, he and another person in his car stopped to switch drivers, it was there that Malinconi would be sent on a different adventure, and one from his worst nightmares.

”I have been, pretty much this last five days putting all my energy, all my abilities, all my heart into finding him,” said Malinconi.

Malinconi’s 4-year-old Cocker Spaniel Frankie jumped out of the car and has not been seen since.

”It’s like losing my son,” said Malinconi.

He has put all of his plans, and business on hold.

Malinconi is holed up in a motel in Caryville. He is mapping out plans to search trails, put up flyers, and get the word out anywhere he can to help the search for Frankie.

”I got ideas from everywhere, but I couldn’t just go picking Ideas from everywhere, I have to have a structured one where I can go one, two, three, four,“ said Malinconi.

The cocker spaniel is used to people, Malinconi says he most likely will come when called, and can certainly be enticed by food.

”Frankie is incredibly friendly, like I said he is a people dog,” said Malinconi.

With help from people around town, that the Florida man is so thankful for, he is hopeful that he will be reunited with his best friend and companion.

”All my strength and abilities into trying to find him,” said Malinconi.

Frankie has both and collar and a microchip. Anyone wanting to help with the search or if they know where Frankie is, is asked to reach out to Malinconi.

