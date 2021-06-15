Advertisement

Maryville College using goats to manage kudzu overgrowth on campus

Knox Goats brought 20 Nigerian Dwarf goats to campus on June 4, and they have been munching their way through the kudzu
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 3 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College announced it will use goats to manage kudzu overgrowth on campus.

The Southeastern part of the Maryville College campus includes the 140-acre Maryville College Woods, a private, protected and managed multi-use forest designated by the Forestry Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Kudzu is an invasive species that has grown on several acres of the edge of the College Woods. Maryville College officials said they chose to use goats because they wanted to find an environmentally friendly way to remove it without using herbicides.

Knox Goats brought 20 Nigerian Dwarf goats to campus on June 4, and they have been munching their way through the kudzu. The goats will remain on campus throughout the week.

