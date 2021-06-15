Maryville man dies while swimming in Fort Loudoun Lake

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a Maryville man died while swimming in Fort Loudoun Lake Monday evening.

According to investigators, Chase R. Clear, 19, was pronounced dead after Blount Special Operations Response Team divers recovered his body from Fort Loudoun Lake near an area known as “the silos” on Weatherspoon Road in Louisville.

Deputies responded to the boat ramp shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a possible drowning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim’s friends said they were swimming when Clear began to struggle and slipped beneath the surface of the water.

BSORT divers recovered Clear’s body around 11 p.m. An autopsy examination will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

“Sheriff Berrong and deputies would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Chase’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

