Neyland Stadium to operate at full capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced Tuesday that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this football season. The return to normalcy will coincide with the stadium’s centennial celebration and the start of the Josh Heupel era at UT.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

Heupel will make his debut in the stadium when the Vols host Bowling Green on Thursday, September 2.

“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” Heupel said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support.”

Ticket mini-plans are also available for the 2021 season on allvols.com.

