Advertisement

Neyland Stadium to operate at full capacity

Ticket mini-plans are also available for the 2021 season now.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced Tuesday that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this football season. The return to normalcy will coincide with the stadium’s centennial celebration and the start of the Josh Heupel era at UT.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

Heupel will make his debut in the stadium when the Vols host Bowling Green on Thursday, September 2.

“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” Heupel said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support.”

Ticket mini-plans are also available for the 2021 season on allvols.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city
Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation
Best/Worst Driving Cities
Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation
Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell’s Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Metro battles fire at Cantrell’s Heat & Air