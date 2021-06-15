Advertisement

Picture perfect weather the next few days before we watch the Gulf

Windrock Park Overlook from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini
Windrock Park Overlook from WVLT Weather Vol Colin Cini(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tranquil and cooler weather is here through Thursday. Then the heat of peak summer is back Friday and Saturday, with slowly increasing rain chances trailing Father’s Day and Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In short, it’s a gorgeous, sun-filled end to Tuesday. Temps are slightly below average and there’s no rain anywhere close by. Tonight will be comfortably cool-ish, with lows around 58 in Knoxville and the lower 50s at higher elevations.

Wednesday’s shaping up beautifully, with abundant sunshine and a light breeze coming out of the north. Wednesday night into Thursday morning may even be a little cool - and that’s a real rarity in later stages of June. After all, the start of summer is Sunday! The afternoon hours are nearly identical to the prior two days: we have sunshine and comfy temps, with low humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

The hot weather returns Friday with a noticeable jump in high temperatures. We’re still dry but closely watching the Gulf of Mexico for what could become Claudette. Meanwhile, rain clips our Kentucky counties late Saturday, from a northern-branch system dropping south - the opposite direction.

Rain chances peak Sunday evening and into Monday. For now, most maps have the Gulf storm evading us to the southeast, but we’ll need to monitor it carefully.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

Decreasing humidity Tuesday
Decreasing humidity and heat settle in for now
Cooling off Tuesday
Humidity finally drops Tuesday with more sunshine
Hot and humid Monday
Steamy “feels like” 90s today, but less humid days ahead
Steamy “feels like” 90s today, but less humid days ahead
Steamy “feels like” 90s today, but less humid days ahead