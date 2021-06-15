Advertisement

Rural Metro battles fire at Cantrell’s Heat & Air

No damage was visible in the office area but the shop side did sustain fire heat and smoke damage.
Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell’s Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell's Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell’s Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, when crews arrived on the scene they found fire coming from the front roof of the shop area.

Fire crews said no one was inside the shop at the time of the fire and the office staff on the other side of the firewall evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire within 30 minutes, according to Rural Metro. No damage was visible in the office area but the shop side did sustain fire heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

